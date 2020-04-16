STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tea auction centre in Guwahati allowed to operate after April 20

Published: 16th April 2020 02:33 PM

tea estates, tea gardens

Image for representation.

By PTI

GUWAHATI: The Guwahati Tea Auction Centre (GTAC) has been permitted to restart operations in a limited manner after April 20, according to officials.

An order issued by the Kamrup (Metro) administration said e-auctions can begin from April 16 but later Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu directed the centre to begin operations after April 20, a GTAC official said on Thursday.

Besides the auction centre, permission has also been granted to related stakeholders with certain conditions, according to the order issued by Additional Deputy Commissioner and CEO of Kamrup District Disaster Management Authority Chinmoy Nath.

The related stakeholders are registered tea warehouses, tea auctioneers' offices, tea buyers' offices and tea producers' offices, all based in Guwahati, along with related transport companies and couriers' offices.

The district administration also set certain conditions, which include avoiding overcrowding by formulating an advance plan and liaison with the stakeholders, bare minimum officials and staff to attend with pool vehicles so that the obligation of lockdown is not hindered.

The authorities also directed that social distancing must be maintained along with strict maintenance of COVID-19 protocols.

The GTAC has been closed since the lockdown began.

The tea gardens of Assam restarted operations on April 13.

 

