COVID-19: Curfew in Jugleshwar area of Rajkot from Friday midnight

Published: 17th April 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Traffic police person with a face mask seen on duty at the deserted oppanakara street in coimbatore on sunday following the janata curfew.

Image for representation.

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The Gujarat government has decided to impose a curfew in Jugleshwar area of Rajkot city from Friday midnight to contain the spread of coronavirus, officials said.

Of the total 28 coronavirus positive cases reported in Rajkot so far, majority of them are from this area, they said.

Though the lockdown is in place, authorities realised that it is not proving effective to stop people's movement in that area, the officials said.

"Since people are still roaming outside in that area despite the lockdown, we have decided to impose a curfew from midnight in Jungleshwar area of Rajkot," Secretary of the Gujarat Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Ashwani Kumar, said.

As of now, no specific date for the termination of curfew has been announced.

Jungleshwar is spread over an area of 2.5 square km and it is home to 50,000 people, Gujarat DGP Shivanand Jha said.

A week-long curfew in five areas of Surat was imposed from Thursday midnight for the same reasons.

On April 15, a curfew till April 21 was imposed in the entire walled city as well as Danilimda area of Ahmedabad city to contain the virus.

coronavirus lockdown Rajkot coronavirus cases in Gujarat Jugleshwar area
