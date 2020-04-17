STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID:19- Some govt offices, industries to open from April 20; wearing masks mandatory, says Goa CM 

Goa is left with only one active case as it had seven COVID-19 patients, of which six have been discharged following recovery.

Published: 17th April 2020 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

Goa CM Pramod Sawant

Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File photo| IANS)

By PTI

PANAJI: It will be compulsory to wear masks in Goa from April 20 in connection with the coronavirus outbreak, said Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday.

He said some industrial units and government offices could reopen from April 20 after proper medical precautions are put in place.

Goa had seven COVID-19 patients, and six of them have been discharged following recovery.

ALSO READ | Goa CM Pramod Sawant's wife Sulakshana takes part in COVID-19 house-to-house survey

"Masks will be made compulsory from April 20. We will also take strict action against those spitting.

"We will open a few government offices from April 20 and install thermal guns at the entrances to check all those who come in.We have procured 1,000 such guns," he said.

Sawant said meetings are being held to decide which activities could resume after April 20.

"After April 20, Goa State Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) will be empowered to allow industries to open after taking proper precautions. They will have to obey social distancing norms and will not be allowed to bring labourers from outside the state," he said.

ALSO READ | Goa left with single active COVID-19 case as another patient recovers, no new ones reported since April 3

Sawant said a statewide community health survey had been completed, and some 25,000-30,000 people have been identified with respiratory diseases.

"If they have travel history or contacts with those having travel history, they will be tested for the virus," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Goa coronavirus cases coronavirus covid 19 Goa Pramod Sawant
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp