Doctor, one-year-old test COVID-19 positive as Uttarakhand tally reaches 40

DEHRADUN: Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Friday including a doctor and one-year-old child.

The total tally of COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand has now reached 40 of which 32 are directly related to the Tabhligi Jamaat event and 9 people have recovered, according to the state government.

Of the latest cases, two are from Dehradun district and one from Nainital district, a health bulletin of the state government said.

Earlier on April 5, Uttarakhand police chief Anil Raturi had warned Jamaat followers that case of murder and attempt to murder will be registered against them if they fail to come forward and report. More than 200 came forward requesting medical help.

Till date, a total of seven patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals in the state.