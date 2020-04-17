STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Doctor, one-year-old test COVID-19 positive as Uttarakhand tally reaches 40

Of the latest cases, two are from Dehradun district and one from Nainital district, a health bulletin of the state government said.

Published: 17th April 2020 07:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 08:42 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Three more people tested positive for coronavirus in Uttarakhand on Friday including a doctor and one-year-old child.

The total tally of COVID-19 patients in Uttarakhand has now reached 40 of which 32 are directly related to the Tabhligi Jamaat event and 9 people have recovered, according to the state government.

With this, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the state rose to 40, out of which 9 have already been discharged after recovery, it said.

Earlier on April 5, Uttarakhand police chief Anil Raturi had warned Jamaat followers that case of murder and attempt to murder will be registered against them if they fail to come forward and report.  More than 200 came forward requesting medical help. 

Coronavirus
