STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Implement proposed law for doctors safety, AIIMS RDA urges Home Minister Amit Shah

The RDA also mentioned the incident reported at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital wherein a female doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient on April 14.

Published: 17th April 2020 12:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Doctors testing the samples at maternity hospital. (Photo | Madhav K)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The Resident Doctors Association (RDA) of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences here has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged for the implement a proposed law that prohibits violence against healthcare professionals and clinics.

In the letter dated April 16, the RDA said that in spite of an advisory issued by the Home Ministry to ensure protection to the doctors, there were multiple instances of violence against them all over the country.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

At least seven incidents of violence against the healthcare workers, amid the novel coronavirus outbreak in the country were mentioned, including the Moradabad incident of April 15, wherein a team of doctors and other medical staff were attacked by a mob.

The RDA also mentioned the incident reported at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital wherein a female doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient on April 14.

The letter noted that the healthcare professionals were not scared of infection but assault and abuse by the very community getting treatment.

ALSO READ: Telangana to invoke tough laws to curb attack on doctors

"This has become an emerging unforeseen 'occupational hazard'. We treat our patients suffering from life-threatening diseases and infections without getting worried about our own safety but what we get in return is violence from the relatives of patients," the RDA said, adding that "we request you to implement 'The Health Services Personnel and Clinical Establishments (Prohibition of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill' as proposed by the Ministry of Health."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS AIIMS RDA doctors attack Amit Shah coronavirus COVID 19 health worker nurses
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp