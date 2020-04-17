STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lockdown impact: Pune Zilla Parishad to put domestic violence culprits in quarantine

If a man continued to ill-treat the woman even after counseling, he would be put in institutional quarantine as punishment, said a Zilla Parishad official on Friday.

Domestic violence, Abuse

For representational purposes

By PTI

PUNE: To prevent and curb domestic violence during lockdown, the Pune Zilla Parishad (district local body) has formed village-level committees to counsel male members of families where such incidents are reported.

"We have formed committees at village level, comprising members of local vigilance committees, Anganwadi sevika (women employees of government-run child care centres), women members of Gram Panchayat and members of women self-help group to counsel the families where domestic violence is reported," said Ayush Prasad, Chief Executive Officer, Pune Zilla Parishad.

Though there wasn't any significant rise in such cases in the district, this was a preventive step in view of global trend of rise in domestic violence during the ongoing lockdown to contain the coronavius pandemic, he added.

Whenever there is a complaint of woman facing violence or ill-treatment in other forms at the hands of husband or other relatives, the committee will approach the family and counsel the husband, Prasad said.

"In case the man does not show any improvement in behaviour and continues to harass the woman, he will be put in institutional quarantine," he added.

Help will also be taken from local police during this process, Prasad added.

