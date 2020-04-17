No bar on travel of cancer patient to Chennai on account of medical emergency: Centre tells Delhi HC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that the man who wanted to take his wife for cancer treatment to Chennai can do so as it is a medical emergency.

The central government, however, clarified that he will have to take necessary permissions for taking his wife by air ambulance.

The submission was made before Justice Rajnish Bhatnagar in response to the court's query earlier on whether the man can take his wife by air ambulance to Chennai for therapy at the Apollo Proton Cancer Centre.

Meanwhile, regarding the man's additional plea for reimbursement of treatment costs under the Delhi government's employees health scheme, the AAP government told the court that a committee was set up to examine his claim, but its decision was not available yet.

Taking note of the submissions, the court listed the matter for further hearing on April 22.

According to the plea, the petitioner's wife is suffering from carcinoma and has been advised proton therapy at the hospital in Chennai.

He had forwarded to the Delhi government all the details, including estimated costs, for grant of requisite permission for the treatment, it said.

However, as he received no response, he had to approach the court, the man has said in his plea.

He has also said that as his wife needs the treatment at the earliest and he is willing to travel to Chennai and bear the therapy costs, but it should be reimbursed later in accordance with the health scheme rules.

The Delhi government had on the last date, April 13, told the court that it will endeavour to expeditiously process his request, in accordance with the rules, within one week.