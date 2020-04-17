STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No identification in giving food to needy, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath has also warned that shopkeepers found underweighting essential commodities, especially in government ration shops.

Published: 17th April 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a meeting with officers on Friday, said that food from community kitchens should be provided to all needy persons even if they do not have an identification document.

"Even if a person does not have Aadhar Card, ration card, BPL card, he should be given food if he is hungry. Persons in shelter homes will also be provided food. We have to ensure that no one goes without food in the state," he said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister said that even if a person is not a resident of the city and is a vagabond, he should be provided food in the lockdown.

Yogi Adityanath has also warned that shopkeepers found underweighting essential commodities, especially in government ration shops, would face strict action.

The Chief Minister directed officials to further strengthen doorstep delivery in hotspots areas that have been sealed. He ordered house-to-house sanitization in these areas.

ALSO READ: Constitute economic task force in Uttar Pradesh, says Priyanka Gandhi

The state government has already directed that individuals and organizations wanting to contribute to relief for the homeless and stranded persons in the lockdown should not directly distribute food packets but should contact the community kitchens being run by the government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath free food coronavirus COVID 19
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp