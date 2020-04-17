No identification in giving food to needy, says Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

By IANS

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in a meeting with officers on Friday, said that food from community kitchens should be provided to all needy persons even if they do not have an identification document.

"Even if a person does not have Aadhar Card, ration card, BPL card, he should be given food if he is hungry. Persons in shelter homes will also be provided food. We have to ensure that no one goes without food in the state," he said.

According to the government spokesman, the Chief Minister said that even if a person is not a resident of the city and is a vagabond, he should be provided food in the lockdown.

Yogi Adityanath has also warned that shopkeepers found underweighting essential commodities, especially in government ration shops, would face strict action.

The Chief Minister directed officials to further strengthen doorstep delivery in hotspots areas that have been sealed. He ordered house-to-house sanitization in these areas.

The state government has already directed that individuals and organizations wanting to contribute to relief for the homeless and stranded persons in the lockdown should not directly distribute food packets but should contact the community kitchens being run by the government.