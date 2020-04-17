Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

By ANI

POONCH: Pakistan violated ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Qasba and Kirni sectors of Poonch district on Friday.

According to Army sources, Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors at around 11 am.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Further details are awaited.