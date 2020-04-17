National Alliance of Journalists moves SC against media houses

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Alliance of Journalists on Thursday approached the Supreme Court for the suspension of all retrenchment, salary cuts by media houses against its employees.

The association has submitted that various employees of the media industry were meted out with inhuman treatment by their employers, based on unilateral decisions to either slash salaries or issued termination notices.

The petition list several instances where media houses have imposed salary cuts or issued notices sending employees on indefinite unpaid leave, or served termination letters.