Railways starts PPE kits production on war footing in Patna

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: The East Central Railway (ECR) in a bid to supplement the efforts of teams engaged in the fight against the COVID -19, has started manufacturing of PPE sets at Patna.

The kits prepared by railways will primarily meet the requirement of zone's hospitals nominated for treatment of Covid-19 patients. According to general manager of ECR, LC Trivedi, each kit will contain coverall (with approved cloth) and stitching duly taped with 3M tape, shoe cover, gloves, head cover , N95 mask and will be prepared at Rs 750 per set.

It may be noted that Railway Hospitals under the ECR at Samastipur, Danapur , Barauni and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Nagar ( earlier Mugalsarai) have been earmarked for handling COVID patients .

"This is in addition to around 250 Railway Coaches which have been converted to function as Covid Care Centres by ECR",he said.

Chief spokesperson of zone, Rajesh Kumar detailing about this initiative, said that around 30,000 PPEKits would be prepared by May 3 by the railways.

Kumar said: "Till date, 750 PPE kits have already been prepared. On an average 200 PPE kits would get soon prepared in Danapur division as works have started to achieve this ratio of production".

