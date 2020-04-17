STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sale of non-essential goods through e-commerce platforms allowed

The opening of e-commerce is part of government’s attempt to revive industrial and commercial activities stalled since March 25 due to the lockdown.

Published: 17th April 2020 02:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With e-commerce platforms allowed to function from April 20, one can order for non-essential goods too these websites, the Ministry of Home Affairs clarified on Thursday. Mobile phones, televisions, refrigerators, laptops and stationery items will be allowed to be sold through e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal, Paytm Mall etc. during the extended lockdown period, officials said.

The clarification from a senior ministry official came a day after Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued revised guidelines for the extended lockdown period till May 3. “Vehicles used by e-commerce operators will be allowed to ply with necessary permissions,” a senior ministry official said.

During the first phase of shutdown, MHA had ordered that e-commerce platforms would be allowed to sell only essential goods like food, pharmaceuticals and medical devices. The guidelines released on Wednesday did not classify essential and non-essential items.

The opening of e-commerce is part of government’s attempt to revive industrial and commercial activities stalled since March 25 due to the lockdown. During the first lockdown, many people complained about ban on sale of phones, laptops and spare parts for repair of these. With work from home increasing dependency on laptops, desktops, phones, internet modems etc., the need was felt to allow the sale of these consumer goods.

Protecting jobs in the sector
A large number of people are engaged in the logistics and delivery works of e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart. By opening the sector, the government is trying to protect the interests of this large segment of employees

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp