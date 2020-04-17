STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

On his birthday, Tej Pratap starts 'Lalu's kitchen' to serve food for 500 people daily

This birthday, Tej Pratap celebrated in a simple manner and sentimentally remembering his father and tweeting "Papa miss you".

Published: 17th April 2020 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tej Pratap cooking food at 'Lalu ki Rasoi'.

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, celebrated his birthday with a difference on Thursday here. He started operating a kitchen named after his father  "Lalu ki Rasoi" to serve free food to over 500 needy and poor people daily throughout the lockdown till May 3.

Dedicating this unique kitchen for serving people, he cooked the first batch of food himself as a token of love to his father Lalu Prasad Yadav and the people for whom Lalu Prasad Yadav is said to be a champion.

"Service to 'bhukhe-log' (hungry people) is the service to humanity", he said while preparing the food in pot, sporting tilak on his forehead.

Always been known for his unique style both in politics and personal life as a straightforward youth leader, Tej Pratap Yadav turned 29 on Thursday.

And this birthday, Tej Pratap celebrated in a simple manner and sentimentally remembering his father and tweeting "Papa miss you".

As a staunch devotee of Lord Krishna, he loves to play the flute and always hogs limelight for his changing get ups, sometimes like Lord Krishana and sometimes like Lord Shiva.

He said that the purpose of this kitchen started in Patna is to help the hungry and thirsty people, stuck in the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tej Pratap Yadav said that 500 people will be fed daily in Patna with the help of Lalu's kitchen.  

Prior to opening the Lalu Ki Rasoi, Tej Pratap went to meet his mother Rabri Devi and got her blessings at 10 Circular Road in Patna.  Describing the blessings from mother as the greatest gift, Tej Pratap Yadav also talked about missing his father Lalu.

He turned so sentimental that did not cut his birthday cake due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Tej Pratap Yadav Tej Pratap birthday Lalu Ki Rasoi
Coronavirus
Devotees throng chariot pulling festival in COVID-19 hotspot, police file FIR
The Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort passes lower Manhattan on its way to docking in New York, Monday, March 30, 2020. The ship has 1,000 beds and 12 operating rooms that could be up and running within 24 hours of its arrival on Monday morning. (Photo | AP)
Indian in New York | 'What is happening here is beyond any Hollywood script'
AAP leader Sanjay Singh
'Itni shakti hume dena data': Sanjay Singh from AAP sings to fight Coronavirus
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp