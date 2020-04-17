On his birthday, Tej Pratap starts 'Lalu's kitchen' to serve food for 500 people daily

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of imprisoned RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, celebrated his birthday with a difference on Thursday here. He started operating a kitchen named after his father "Lalu ki Rasoi" to serve free food to over 500 needy and poor people daily throughout the lockdown till May 3.

Dedicating this unique kitchen for serving people, he cooked the first batch of food himself as a token of love to his father Lalu Prasad Yadav and the people for whom Lalu Prasad Yadav is said to be a champion.

"Service to 'bhukhe-log' (hungry people) is the service to humanity", he said while preparing the food in pot, sporting tilak on his forehead.

Always been known for his unique style both in politics and personal life as a straightforward youth leader, Tej Pratap Yadav turned 29 on Thursday.

And this birthday, Tej Pratap celebrated in a simple manner and sentimentally remembering his father and tweeting "Papa miss you".

As a staunch devotee of Lord Krishna, he loves to play the flute and always hogs limelight for his changing get ups, sometimes like Lord Krishana and sometimes like Lord Shiva.

He said that the purpose of this kitchen started in Patna is to help the hungry and thirsty people, stuck in the lockdown imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tej Pratap Yadav said that 500 people will be fed daily in Patna with the help of Lalu's kitchen.

Prior to opening the Lalu Ki Rasoi, Tej Pratap went to meet his mother Rabri Devi and got her blessings at 10 Circular Road in Patna. Describing the blessings from mother as the greatest gift, Tej Pratap Yadav also talked about missing his father Lalu.

He turned so sentimental that did not cut his birthday cake due to the coronavirus pandemic.