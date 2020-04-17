STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand allows marriages amidst lockdown with stringent conditions

The conditions also include conditions that the ceremony must be performed inside the house with adequate measures including masks and social distancing.

Published: 17th April 2020

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand government on Thursday allowed marriages in the state during the lockdown.

However, the marriages can only be organized abiding by various conditions including that of not more than five people could participate from the bride and groom’s side each. 

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the government said, "The district magistrate will grant permission for marriage ceremonies and both the sides will have to procure separate permissions. The decision is to provide some respite to people from ongoing lockdown."

The decision came after a meeting of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat with his cabinet ministers and key officials of the state government.

The conditions also include conditions that the ceremony must be performed inside the house with adequate measures including masks and social distancing along with sanitizing the venue.

The state government has also decided to seek guidelines from the central government regarding the opening of shops of construction materials and various other aspects to ease out economic pressure.

Meanwhile, the state government has already formed a task force to asses economic situation of the state amidst lockdown and suggest remedial measures. 

More than 60,000 industries of the hill state are temporarily suspended as the lockdown was enforced last month. 

Uttarakhand state is already staring at revenue loss of around Rs 1000 crore due to ongoing lockdown amidst COVID-19 outbreak. 

