With 1,007 more cases, India's COVID-19 count reaches 13,387

Published: 17th April 2020 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

A labourer wearing protective mask works in wheat field at yamuna flood plains during the nationwide lockdown.

A labourer wearing protective mask works in wheat field at yamuna flood plains during the nationwide lockdown. (Photo | EPS/Anil Shakya)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: With an increase of 1,007 cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 13,387. As many as 23 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

Out of the total count, 11,201 cases are active, while 1,749 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 437 deaths have been reported till Friday morning.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,205 cases of coronavirus. While 300 patients have recovered there have been 194 deaths in the state due to the infection.

Delhi comes next with 1,640 cases of which 51 patients have recovered while 38 patients have died.

Tamil Nadu is the third state with 1,267 cases of which 180 have recovered and 15 have died due to the deadly virus.

Rajasthan has confirmed 1,131 cases of which 164 people have recovered while 3 patients are dead.

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,120 cases including 64 patients recovered and 53 patients dead, Uttar Pradesh has 805 COVID-19 positive cases.

In Kerala, which had reported the first COVID-19 case, 395 people have been detected positive for coronavirus.

