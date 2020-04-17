STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

With 98 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, total count climbs to 1,229; death toll at 17

Of the 98 fresh cases, the highest 38 were reported from Jodhpur, 22 from Tonk, nine from Ajmer, eight from Jaipur, six each from Nagaur and Kota and one each from Jhalawar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu.

Published: 17th April 2020 11:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2020 11:23 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Medicos take swab for test. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Ninety-eight people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the number of cases to 1,229, while the state's death toll rose to 17 after two deaths were reported, officials said.

A 56-year-old man suffering from the coronavirus died in Jodhpur around midnight, while a 22-year old man passed away due to the disease on Friday in Jaipur.

Of the 98 fresh cases, the highest 38 were reported from Jodhpur, 22 from Tonk, nine from Ajmer, eight from Jaipur, six each from Nagaur and Kota and one each from Jhalawar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan to bring into effect 'modified lockdown' from April 21

The remaining six are evacuees from Iran, the officials said.

With the two fatalities, the number of COVID-19 deaths has increased to 17, according to a government official.

The man who died in Jodhpur was found coronavirus positive on Wednesday.

"He also had cardiac complications," the official said.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

The patient who died in Jaipur was from Uttar Pradesh and was living in Ghatgate area along with his brothers in a rented accommodation.

Test reports of his brothers are awaited, SMS Hospital's Superintendent Dr D S Meena said.

"He was admitted to the hospital on April 14 with complaint of stomach pain. He had a problem in his intestine and was operated upon yesterday. He was a COVID-19 patient and died today," he said.

A total of 42,847 samples have been collected in the state so far and 1229 of them were tested positive and 36153 were tested negative, while 5464 samples are under process.

Also, 183 COVID-19 patients have been cured and 93 of them have been discharged till date, the officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan coronavirus cases COVID 19 Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp