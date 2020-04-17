With 98 fresh COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan, total count climbs to 1,229; death toll at 17

By PTI

JAIPUR: Ninety-eight people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Rajasthan on Friday, taking the number of cases to 1,229, while the state's death toll rose to 17 after two deaths were reported, officials said.

A 56-year-old man suffering from the coronavirus died in Jodhpur around midnight, while a 22-year old man passed away due to the disease on Friday in Jaipur.

Of the 98 fresh cases, the highest 38 were reported from Jodhpur, 22 from Tonk, nine from Ajmer, eight from Jaipur, six each from Nagaur and Kota and one each from Jhalawar, Dausa, Jhunjhunu.

The remaining six are evacuees from Iran, the officials said.

With the two fatalities, the number of COVID-19 deaths has increased to 17, according to a government official.

The man who died in Jodhpur was found coronavirus positive on Wednesday.

"He also had cardiac complications," the official said.

The patient who died in Jaipur was from Uttar Pradesh and was living in Ghatgate area along with his brothers in a rented accommodation.

Test reports of his brothers are awaited, SMS Hospital's Superintendent Dr D S Meena said.

"He was admitted to the hospital on April 14 with complaint of stomach pain. He had a problem in his intestine and was operated upon yesterday. He was a COVID-19 patient and died today," he said.

A total of 42,847 samples have been collected in the state so far and 1229 of them were tested positive and 36153 were tested negative, while 5464 samples are under process.

Also, 183 COVID-19 patients have been cured and 93 of them have been discharged till date, the officials said.