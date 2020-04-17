STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yes Bank scam: Wadhawan brothers' plea for FIR copy rejected

The Wadhawan brothers are named as accused in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) FIR pertaining to the swindling of money by Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit DHFL. (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court here has rejected the plea of DHFL promoter Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, seeking inspection and certified copies of the FIR registered against them in connection with the Yes Bank scam.

The plea was rejected by the court on the grounds that the matter is not urgent and the accused has liberty to apply after the lockdown is lifted, Wadhawans' lawyer said on Friday.

Both Kapil and Dheeraj were absconding since the case was registered against them on March 7, prompting the CBI to get non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against them from a special court.

The agency has alleged that Kapoor, 62, entered into a criminal conspiracy with the Wadhawans for extending the financial assistance to DHFL through Yes Bank in return of substantial undue benefits to himself and his family members through companies held by them.

According to the CBI FIR, the scam started taking shape between April and June 2018 when Yes Bank invested Rs 3,700 crore in short-term debentures of the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL).

In return, the Wadhawans allegedly "paid kickback of Rs 600 crore" to Kapoor and his family members in the form of loan to DoIT Urban Ventures (India) Pvt Ltd, a firm linked to the Kapoor family, the agency has said.

The CBI's FIR came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kapoor in connection with the scam last month.

He is currently in judicial custody. 

