Andhra soldier goes missing near LAC in Himachal Pradesh, Army launches search operation

The missing soldier has been identified as Parkash Rella. He belongs to the state of Andhra Pradesh and is from 7th Madras Regiment.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

KINNAUR: The Indian Army on Friday carried out a large scale search and rescue operation for a soldier who reportedly slipped and fell into the Sutlej river while negotiating a crossing near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.

According to an eyewitness, Rella got washed away with the volatile current of the river.

While speaking to ANI over the phone, Saju Ram, SP Kinnaur district said that on April 7, a total of 10 soldiers of the 7th Madras Regiment had gone on short-range patrol. The team while returning found that two soldiers were missing. They went back and tried to find them but could not locate.

"On April 8 again, the team went to search for them. They found one of the missing jawans in an injured condition. They brought him back to the camp. The jawan is undergoing treatment," the SP said.

"Search operation and air recee were carried out on a large scale, but the missing jawan has not been traced."

