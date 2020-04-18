COVID-19 lockdown: Rajasthan cops face mob attack over curfew measures

By Express News Service

JAIPUR: At least five police personnel were injured after they came under attack from a mob in Rajasthan’s Tonk district on Friday while enforcing the curfew, imposed over the coronavirus pandemic, in Panch Batti area. The police have detained 25 people on the charge of assault.

Of the five personnel, three have been admitted to a hospital. Tonk has been identified as one of the hotspots of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state.

The authorities have imposed a curfew to contain the virus spread.

The incident took place in Panch Batti area where the police were deployed to enforce the curfew. Soon, a mob gathered at the area and attacked the policemen and fled, the police said.

Later, Additional SP Vipin Sharma and Deputy SP Saurabh Tiwari reached the spot with a heavy police force and detained 25 people.

“Three of our constables are injured and being treated at the hospital. We will take legal action against the attackers,” said Vipin the Additional Superintendent of Police.