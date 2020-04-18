COVID-19 pandemic: Mobile clinics deployed for medical examination of cops in Punjab

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police has deployed mobile clinics for health examination of its personnel who are managing the COVID-19 crisis on ground, a statement on Friday said.

Around 30,00 of the total 43,000 police personnel have been given one round of thorough medical check-up, it said.

Besides, the police personnel who are suffering from blood pressure related problems, diabetes and other health issues are being given multi-vitamins at the place of duty, Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta said in the statement.

The "Mobile Police Clinics" are working in all the seven police ranges and commissionerates of the state, he said.

In some of the districts, help is being taken from the civil hospital doctors to get the police personnel checked for symptoms of flu or other illnesses, the director general of police said.

All personnel will be checked repeatedly, every second day, to ensure that there is no health issue among them as a result of possible exposure to the coronavirus, Gupta said.

He said detailed instructions have been issued by the district SSPs to ensure that all police personnel, performing duties at the forefront in enforcing the ongoing lockdown, remain healthy and safe.

So far 2.5 lakh masks, 788 PPE kits and nearly 2.5 lakh hand sanitisers have been distributed to all the ranges and CPs to protect the police personnel, the DGP said.

Tents and outdoor umbrellas have been installed along barricades to protect the police personnel from extreme hot temperatures, he added.

To ensure sanitization of barricades, chairs, and other items which are used by the police force on front line duty, a special Japanese machine is being used in Ludhiana and Patiala, Gupta said in the statement.