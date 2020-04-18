STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19: Punjab records 23 new coronavirus cases; total count mounts to 234

The state's coronavirus count now stands at 234, of which 187 are active cases, according to a medical bulletin.

Published: 18th April 2020 08:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 08:59 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A police officer died of COVID-19 infection in Punjab's Ludhiana on Saturday, taking the number of fatalities to 16 as 23 new cases surfaced in the state, officials here said.

The state's coronavirus count now stands at 234, of which 187 are active cases, according to a medical bulletin.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Anil Kohli (52) died while undergoing treatment for the disease at the SPS hospital in the afternoon, Ludhiana Civil Surgeon Rajesh Bagga said.

It is the second death in the state within a period of 24 hours.

A 58-year-old revenue official died of the infection on Friday.

CLICK HERE TO FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES

ACP Kohli had tested positive for coronavirus on April 12.

On Friday, the state government had decided to treat him with plasma therapy.

Among the fresh cases, 15 were reported in Patiala, six in Jalandhar and one each in Mohali and Ludhiana, as per the bulletin.

Mohali topped the COVID-19 tally in the state, with 57 cases so far.

Jalandhar has reported 41 cases, followed by 26 in Patiala, 24 in Pathankot, 19 in Nawanshahr, 16 in Ludhiana, 11 each in Mansa and Amritsar, seven in Hoshiarpur, four in Moga, three each in Rupnagar, Sangrur and Faridkot, two each in Fatehgarh Sahib, Kapurthala, and Barnala, and one each in Muktsar, Gurdsapur and Ferozepur, the bulletin said.

One patient is in critical condition and on ventilator support, the bulletin stated.

Thirty-one patients have been discharged from hospitals so far.

A total of 6,167 samples have been taken for testing in the state.

Reports of 579 samples are still awaited, the bulletin stated.

Meanwhile, two people tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, taking the total count to 23 in the Union territory.

A total of 394 samples have been taken so far.

Reports of 22 are awaited.

Eleven patients have been discharged after being cured, the bulletin said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab coronavirus cases coronavirus covid 19 coronavirus outbreak coronavirus live updates
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp