COVID-19: Water cannon salute for 28 coronavirus survivors in Madhya Pradesh

By PTI

BHOPAL: A total of 28 people who have recovered from COVID-19 disease were on Saturday received a water cannon "salute" and garlands for defeating coronavirus here in Madhya Pradesh, which has seen a surge in infections.

As soon as the 28 people were discharged from Chirayu Hospital and Medical College in the state Capital, a jet of water from a water cannon was sprayed on the ambulance moving them out to mark the occasion, a state government official said.

The group was welcomed outside the hospital gates by officials who garlanded them for the "triumph" against coronavirus, he said.

"The ambulance carrying this group left the hospital premises amid clapping from staff and officials," he said.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to six among the 28 people.

"It is a matter of great happiness and enthusiasm that you have successfully defeated corona. I praise you all for your courage. With the help of you all we will certainly defeat this corona totally from the state," a statement quoted the CM as saying.

An official said that of the 215 patients admitted in Chirayu Hospital, designated by the state government to treat coronavirus patients, condition of 214 is absolutely alright.

He said the CM also congratulated Chirayu Hospital Director Dr Ajay Goenka for his dedicated services.

Meanwhile, Chouhan informed through a tweet that all 102 reports received by the state Health department on Saturday have turned negative for coronavirus, "which is a matter of happiness and relief".

"Congratulations to you all. I urge people not to get afraid with #COVID-19, instead fight it out with awareness," he tweeted.