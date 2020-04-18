Duo who killed SPO among four slain militants

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Four militants, including two who had carried out a fatal attack on a SPO recently and stole weapons, were killed in two encounters on Friday in Kashmir, the police said.A joint party of police, CRPF and Army had been conducting searches in the upper reaches of Tandar, Dachan area in Kishtwar since April 13 when the militants killed a Special Police Officer (SPO) and injured another after attacking them with axes and snatching their rifles. The party tracked down the two Hizbul militants involved in the attack. “The militants fired on the troops and both were killed in the ensuing gunfight,” the police said.

“The action of security forces is a tribute to Pashid Iqbal, the deceased policeman,” IG, Jammu, Mukesh Kumar said, An AK- 74 and an INSAS rifle were recovered from the encounter site.In Shopian district, two local Hizbul militants were gunned down by security personnel. Two weapons and ammunition were recovered from the slain militants, the police said.