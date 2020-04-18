Mobilise experts to find innovative solutions: Rahul Gandhi tells government

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Senior Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi on Saturday demanded mobilisation of scientists, engineers and data experts to work on innovative solution amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The former President of grand old party claimed that the pandemic situation was also an opportunity.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a huge challenge but it is also an opportunity. We need to mobilise our huge pool of scientists, engineers & data experts to work on innovative solutions needed during the crisis," he wrote in a tweet on Saturday morning.

As on Saturday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases crossed 14 thousand mark and had taken away 480 lives.

India is under a nationwide lockdown aimed to curtail the spread of deadly coronavirus.