STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Naval base put under lockdown in Mumbai after 21 personnel found COVID-19 positive

INS Angre is the shore-based logistics and administrative establishment of the Western Naval Command of the Navy.

Published: 18th April 2020 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 12:16 PM   |  A+A-

INS Angre. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 21 serving personnel of the Indian Navy have been found COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

Navy sources told, “ A total of 21 serving personnel have been tested positive for COVID -19 within naval premises at Mumbai.” 

This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, the source added.

INS Angre is the shore-based logistics and administrative establishment of the Western Naval Command of the Navy.

The source added, “Most of these are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on 07 Apr 20. They all reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre.”

INS Angre has been put under lockdown and entire inliving block was immediately put under quarantine - containment zone.

All actions as per established coronavirus protocol are being taken. All primary contacts (though asymptomatic) were tested for COVID-19, the source said.

Importantly, there are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines. 

Navy has already passed orders to treat any such case onboard as an emergency with immediate action of shifting the person to the nearest base.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on April 9 had asked the navy personnel to be ready for a long COVID-19 battle. 

Adm Singh said “Operational readiness must remain an important priority. We should hope for the best and plan for the worst. We need to be ready for the worst-case scenario. It is going to be a long battle.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Indian Navy INS Angre
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp