Naval base put under lockdown in Mumbai after 21 personnel found COVID-19 positive

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: 21 serving personnel of the Indian Navy have been found COVID-19 positive on Saturday.

Navy sources told, “ A total of 21 serving personnel have been tested positive for COVID -19 within naval premises at Mumbai.”

This number includes 20 sailors of INS Angre, the source added.

INS Angre is the shore-based logistics and administrative establishment of the Western Naval Command of the Navy.

The source added, “Most of these are asymptomatic and have been traced to a single sailor who was tested positive on 07 Apr 20. They all reside in the same accommodation block at INS Angre.”

INS Angre has been put under lockdown and entire inliving block was immediately put under quarantine - containment zone.

All actions as per established coronavirus protocol are being taken. All primary contacts (though asymptomatic) were tested for COVID-19, the source said.

Importantly, there are no cases of infection onboard ships and submarines.

Navy has already passed orders to treat any such case onboard as an emergency with immediate action of shifting the person to the nearest base.

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on April 9 had asked the navy personnel to be ready for a long COVID-19 battle.

Adm Singh said “Operational readiness must remain an important priority. We should hope for the best and plan for the worst. We need to be ready for the worst-case scenario. It is going to be a long battle.”