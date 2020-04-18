STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Nitish faces Opposition wrath as UP evacuates its stranded students from Kota

People from Bihar are stuck in different parts of the country but the JD(U) chief instead of raising this issue was giving lessons about "principles of lockdown", Prashant Kishor tweeted.

Published: 18th April 2020 05:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 05:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

PATNA: Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Saturday took a swipe at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying people from the state were stuck in different parts of the country but the JD(U) chief instead of raising this issue was giving lessons about "principles of lockdown".

"People from Bihar are stuck across the country, and Nitish Kumar is giving lessons in principles of lockdown. Various state governments may be doing something but Nitish has not spoken to the states concerned. He did not raise the issue during the meeting (of CMs) with the prime minister," Kishor tweeted.

Kishor, once a confidant of the JD(U) president before their differences led to his expulsion, attached a news report about Kumar's objection to the Uttar Pradesh government sending buses to bring back students from Kota in Rajasthan.

Kishor had also questioned the decision of the second round of the lockdown for 19 days and asked if the government has an alternate plan in case the lockdown doesn't give the desired results till May 3.

The Bihar chief minister has reportedly called it against the principles of lockdown. He has appealed to the students and migrant workers "to stay wherever you are, the state government is extending all possible helps".

Earlier, the leader of the opposition and RJD Tejashawi Yadav had asked Nitish Kumar to make a way out to bring back the students from Kota. He appreciated the decision of UP CM Yogi Adityanath to bring the students of UP and termed his decision "commendable". He lambasted the Nitish Kumar government for "abandoning" the students as well as migrant workers stuck outside'the state.

Yadav tweeted: "The migrant brother is the human resource capital of the state. All these skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled labourers are the earning pool of the state, who contribute in thousands of crores per annum to the state economy. Leaving them as such by the state in times of crisis is against morality, humanity and rajdhanrma".

JD(U) spokesperson Nikhil Mandal slammed Kishor and Yadav saying the Nitish government is running more than 50 relief camps in other states for those who are stuck therein due to lockdown. It has benefited more than 7.66 lakh people. "An amount of Rs 1000 has also been credited to the accounts of over 10.11 lakh people who are outside the state but these two persons don't see these works", he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Prashant Kishor Nitish Kumar coronavirus Bihar cornavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp