STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Private hospital in Punjab sealed after woman visitor tests corona positive

The woman was admitted to the isolation ward of Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala where her samples were collected for testing.

Published: 18th April 2020 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Facemask, Coronavirus, hospital

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A private hospital in Rajpura town in Patiala district in Punjab was sealed on Saturday after a woman who visited the health centre tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman was admitted to the isolation ward of Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala where her samples were collected for testing.

Despite being symptomatic of coronavirus, she was not kept under isolation at the private hospital. Till date, some 16 samples of the close contacts of the woman have been collected for testing. She does not have any travel history. But her two sons, who work in the electronics sector, had recently visited Delhi.

Civil Surgeon of Patiala Harish Malhotra said that the entire staff of the private hospital has been home quarantined and the patients hospitalised there are being screened. As of now Patiala has reported 11 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government transferred Dr Mandeep Kaur, the civil surgeon of Jalandhar district which has emerged as the second most active hotspot of the state. Kaur was shunted out to the state health department headquarters in Chandigarh on Friday. The government move came after a deceased woman from Kotlaheran village in the district was not cremated as per COVID-19 norms. She, however, was tested positive after her death. The husband of the deceased too got infected.

A few days ago, civil surgeon of Amritsar Dr. Prabhdeep Kaur Johal was transferred to Chandigarh over alleged charges of negligence.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Punjab coronavirus COVID-19
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp