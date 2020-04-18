Private hospital in Punjab sealed after woman visitor tests corona positive

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A private hospital in Rajpura town in Patiala district in Punjab was sealed on Saturday after a woman who visited the health centre tested positive for coronavirus.

The woman was admitted to the isolation ward of Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala where her samples were collected for testing.

Despite being symptomatic of coronavirus, she was not kept under isolation at the private hospital. Till date, some 16 samples of the close contacts of the woman have been collected for testing. She does not have any travel history. But her two sons, who work in the electronics sector, had recently visited Delhi.

Civil Surgeon of Patiala Harish Malhotra said that the entire staff of the private hospital has been home quarantined and the patients hospitalised there are being screened. As of now Patiala has reported 11 positive cases.

Meanwhile, the Punjab government transferred Dr Mandeep Kaur, the civil surgeon of Jalandhar district which has emerged as the second most active hotspot of the state. Kaur was shunted out to the state health department headquarters in Chandigarh on Friday. The government move came after a deceased woman from Kotlaheran village in the district was not cremated as per COVID-19 norms. She, however, was tested positive after her death. The husband of the deceased too got infected.

A few days ago, civil surgeon of Amritsar Dr. Prabhdeep Kaur Johal was transferred to Chandigarh over alleged charges of negligence.