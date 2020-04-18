Pune police constable, wife test positive for COVID-19

By ANI

PUNE: A 42-year-old police constable and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19 in Pune on Friday, an official said on Saturday.

The constable along with his wife has been shifted to an isolation ward at a hospital in the Pimpri-Chinchwad area and is in stable condition, according to Ravindra Shisve, Joint Commissioner of Pune Police.

Authorities are involved in tracing the contacts of the duo.

The total number of novel coronavirus cases in Pune is 580 and 49 people have succumbed to the deadly infection till Friday as per data provided by Pune District Health department.