Senior doctor at Pune's Sassoon General Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

Sassoon Hospital is the designated COVID-19 critical care centre in Maharashtra's Pune city and so far, over 40 coronavirus-related deaths have been reported from the state- run facility.
PUNE: A 52-year-old senior doctor from Pune's Sassoon General Hospital has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Saturday.
"He is a senior doctor who attended to COVID-19 patients at Sassoon. A couple of days ago, he complained of breathlessness and got himself admitted at the hospital," an official from the hospital said.
The doctor's test results came out positive on Thursday night and his condition remains stable, he said.
High-risk contacts of the doctor have been traced and quarantined, the official said.
Recently, three nurses working in the isolation ward also tested positive for the infection.