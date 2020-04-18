STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Supplementary charge-sheet filed against Sharjeel Imam for seditious speech, abetting riots in Jamia

Sharjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13, 2019.

Published: 18th April 2020 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam.

Former JNU student Sharjeel Imam. (Photo | Facebook)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: A supplementary charge-sheet has been filed in Saket court against Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Sharjeel Imam for giving "seditious speech" and "abetting riots" in Jamia on December 15 last year, Delhi Police said on Saturday.

"In the case of FIR no. 242/19 PS New Friends Colony, Sharjeel Imam was arrested for instigating and abetting the Jamia riots, due to his seditious speech delivered on December 13, 2019. During the investigation, on the basis of evidence collected, sections 124 A IPC and 153 A IPC (Sedition and promoting enmity) were invoked in the case. In this case, the first charge-sheet was filed against the rioters arrested by the SIT led by Shri Rajesh Deo. A Supplementary charge-sheet in continuation of the earlier charge-sheet has now been filed in the court of MM Saket court," Delhi Police said.

According to police, riots broke out "in consequence to the protest march organised by Jamia students" against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in the area of New Friends Colony and Jamia on December last year.

"The mob indulged in large scale rioting, stone-pelting and arson, and in the process destroyed many public and private properties. Cases of rioting, arson and damage to public properties were registered in both the police stations. Many policemen and public persons were injured in the riots," Delhi Police said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharjeel Imam Jamia JNU Anti CAA protests
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
COVID-19 Survivor: “I pray that no one has to go through the pain,” says Swiss-based Malayali Nurse
Gallery
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp