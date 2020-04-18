STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two minor kids among family of four test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Palghar

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,323 cases. While 331 patients have recovered, 201 deaths have been reported.

Published: 18th April 2020 01:29 PM

A family look through the window of their house during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Malad in Mumbai.

A family look through the window of their house during the nationwide lockdown in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic at Malad in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PALGHAR: Four people from the same family in Dahanu area here have tested positive for coronavirus, according to information made available by the Collector's Office.

The family includes a couple and their two daughters aged three and seven.

With an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Out of the total cases, 11,906 cases are active, while 1,992 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry. As many as 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

