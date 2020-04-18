Two minor kids among family of four test positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra's Palghar

By ANI

PALGHAR: Four people from the same family in Dahanu area here have tested positive for coronavirus, according to information made available by the Collector's Office.

The family includes a couple and their two daughters aged three and seven.

With an increase of 991 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India's total count rose to 14,378, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Saturday.

Out of the total cases, 11,906 cases are active, while 1,992 people have been cured/discharged/migrated and 480 deaths have been reported, as per the ministry. As many as 43 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra continues to be the worst-affected state with a total of 3,323 cases. While 331 patients have recovered, 201 deaths have been reported.