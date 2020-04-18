Two test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal's Hamirpur, district sealed

By ANI

HAMIRPUR: The Hamirpur district of Himachal Pradesh has been sealed as two people tested positive for coronavirus here, informed the District Disaster Management Authority on Saturday.

The decision was taken after an emergency meeting was called on Friday night by the Chairman of District Disaster Management Authority and District Magistrate, Harikesh Meena.

People will not be allowed to move out of their houses. All essentials will be supplied to them at their doorsteps. All services excluding emergency ones have been suspended till further orders.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The Hamirpur city and Jol Sappar Panchayat and up to 3 kilometres of the area surrounding these places have been declared as containment zones. About 7 kilometres area around these places has been declared as a buffer zone.

Meanwhile, both the patients have been admitted at a hospital and contact tracing is also being done.