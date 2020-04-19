STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
10 drone cameras installed to monitor lockdown and social distancing in urban Patna

One pilot has been deployed in each region along with drones to provide updated status information about congestion and social distancing of each region. 

Officials monitoring the lockdown status in Patna. (Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a first such move, urban Patna's 10 important areas, henceforth, would be monitored by drones for continuous and effective monitoring of lockdown and social distancing. So far, seven persons including a woman have been tested positive for coronavirus in Patna.

Patna district magistrate Kumar Ravi directed the officials on Saturday to ensure this initiative in a proper manner.

According to official sources, areas of Danapur, the Secretariat, the Dak Bungalow intersection, Gandhi Maidan area, Patna city, Bypass Area, Paliganj, Rajendra Nagar Terminal, Phulwari Sharif and other areas of Patna district have been selected for the drone monitoring.  

In fact, through this method based on high technology, photography of 2.5 km radius of the area concerned will be done.

The photographs and video clippings captured by the drone will contain the area, date, time, latitude, longitude.  

This photo will quickly reach the administrative and police officials through the software and accordingly, the necessary action will be taken by the concerned area officials immediately. 

To ensure the successful and smooth editing of this work, Protocol Officer Istiak Ajmal has been appointed as the Nodal Officer. 

 A WhatsApp group has also been created for mutual coordination of this work at the level of district administration.  Through this, information about the status of congestion in the area, the latest status of social distancing will be obtained and effective monitoring can be done through it.  The work is expected to start from 19 April.

