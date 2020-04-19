300 US nationals evacuated from Ludhiana, board special flight home from New Delhi

By ANI

LUDHIANA: A total of 300 US nationals, who had been stuck in different parts of Punjab and had gathered in Ludhiana, left for their country on Saturday on a special flight from New Delhi arranged by the US embassy.

The US nationals were stranded here due to the countrywide lockdown imposed by the government to contain coronavirus.

All these people had gathered in Ludhiana from different cities of Punjab to eventually board a flight from Delhi. The people were taken to Delhi by the embassy officials in buses.

Operations of domestic and international flights were suspended by the central government last month in view of the situation arising out if the coronavirus crisis.

The Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday clarified that the government has not taken any decision as yet on the resumption of domestic or international flights.

The Ministry has advised the airlines to open their bookings only after the government's decision in this regard.