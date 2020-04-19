STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Artistes release statement against 'witch-hunt' of students by Delhi Police

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi, to judicial custody for 14 days.

Published: 19th April 2020 02:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Police stop protestors during their march against the CAA, NCR and NPR outside Jamia Millia Islamia campus on February 10

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Over 20 film personalities, including Anurag Kashyap, Vishal Bhardwaj, Mahesh Bhatt, Ratna Pathak Shah, on Sunday released a statement raising their voice against the arrest of students and activists by Delhi Police for protesting against CAA and also demanded their release.

A Delhi court on Wednesday sent a student of Jamia Millia Islamia, arrested for allegedly hatching a conspiracy to incite communal riots in northeast Delhi, to judicial custody for 14 days.

Another student, who was arrested by the local police last week in connection with protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Delhi's Jaffrabad in February, was sent to two-day police custody.

In a statement released on Twitter, the signatories said they are "shocked" to know that even as the country battles though a grave crisis of the coronavirus, the Delhi Police has arrested two students and several activists "who had participated in peaceful protests against the CAA".

"To fight this pandemic the citizens and authorities need to stand by each other. By targeting activists taking advantage of the lockdown, when there is hardly even any media coverage of its actions, the Delhi Police is betraying the civic rights of the citizens.

"We urge the Delhi Police to stop abusing the lockdown, respect the human rights of our fellow citizens and put an end to this witch-hunt. We demand the release of these students and activists," the statement read.

The signatories said many more students and activists are being called for questioning and interrogation by the police on daily basis and dubbed the action a "twisted fairy tale".

"These activists are now being implicated in cases related to the communal violence in Delhi that took place in February.

A riot in which the minorities suffered the maximum damage, both in terms of lives and livelihoods, has now become a pretext for the Delhi Police to further witch-hunt activists.

Most of whom also come from the minority community," they further said in a statement.

Calling the actions of Delhi Police as "inhuman", the personalities said the lockdown "cannot be a lockdown of the rights of citizens" and must not be "abused by the authorities in this manner".

"These actions of the Delhi Police are utterly inhuman and undemocratic.

Making several people travel to police stations every day and then throwing some of them to jails also defeats the purpose of the lockdown and makes a mockery of social distancing.

"At a time when various governments are releasing under-trials from jail to relieve the pressure from the prisons and restrict chances of contamination. The Delhi Police is pushing students and activists into jail."

The signatories include directors Aparna Sen, Hansal Mehta, Ashwini Chaudhary, Onir, Vinta Nanda, Neeraj Ghaywan, actor-directors Nandita Das, Konkona Sen Sharma, actors Sushant Singh, Zeeshan Ayyub, Sandhya Mridul, music composer Vishal Dadlani, among others.

"In a democratic country such as ours, the Constitution gives us the right to protest and express our views against the government and its policies.

Many people in the country and the world had condemned the draconian Citizenship Amendment Act.

"Our opposition to the CAA continues, as we see it as a bigoted law that strikes at the secular fabric of our country.

We condemn this witch-hunt of students and activists because they exercised their constitutional right to protest against CAA/NRC/NPR," the statement read.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 after violence between the citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi Police CAA Jamia Millia Islamia
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp