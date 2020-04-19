STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh moves on relief for its 65,000 labourers stuck in other states

According to officials, the workers from 28 districts of Chhattisgarh are reportedly stuck in 20 states and four UTs during the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Migrant workers rest outside closed shops during lockdown in Prayagraj. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

RAIPUR:  Chhattisgarh government took cognisance of the hardship faced by thousands of migrant workers hailing from the state and remain stranded in other states owing to the ongoing lockdown.

The chief minister Bhupesh Baghel issued a directive to immediately ensure all possible relief be extended to around 65 thousand migrant workers stuck in various states and provide them with food, shelter and essential medical facilities at places they are staying. Besides, the government has deposited Rs 19 lakh in the accounts of workers as instant relief to meet their immediate requirements.

“State government has constituted a team of officers to monitor the issues faced by the labourers in difficulties and secure speedy redressal. We have received information regarding the workers of Chhattisgarh trapped in a situation of crisis in 20 other states and four union territories (UT) of the country. The problems are being resolved through consistently coordinating with the local administration of other states”, said Sonmoni Borah, secretary (labour).

According to officials, the workers from 28 districts of Chhattisgarh are reportedly stuck in 20 states and four UTs during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, with the maximum 15855 reported only from Jammu.

“Helpline numbers have been set up at the state level by the labour department to receive the calls on problems faced and receive grievances of the labourers besides to assist in monitoring towards prompt solution”, Borah added.

Chhattisgarh has got the figures of migrant workers from each district who are away and living in distress. They are under observation by the nodal officers of the state government who in coordination with the administrative officers, factory managers and planners of other states who are ensuring necessary arrangements including food, drinking and medicines.

