Continue testing asymptomatic persons: Fadnavis to Maharashtra CM

Fadnavis, leader of opposition in the state Assembly and former chief minister, wrote to Thackeray and expressed concern over the way the state was tackling the outbreak.

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday questioned Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on the decision to stop testing of asymptomatic coronavirus patients, as 63 per cent fall in this category.

"Despite the fact that 63 per cent COVID-19 patients are asymptomatic, the BMC, on April 15, decided to discontinue testing those who are asymptomatic," he said.

"Of the people who are admitted in hospitals, 79 per cent have shown no symptoms. It could be very dangerous not to conduct tests on people showing no symptoms. ICMR guidelines also lay down that tests be conducted on people falling in the high risk group even if he or she is not showing symptoms," he said.

He also pointed out to the discrepancy in COVID-19 figures being released by the state government and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

"The state government's report says Mumbai has 183 COVID-19 patients while the BMC claims it is 87. The numbers shown in the report's footnote are not reflected anywhere. Such errors must be rectified," he said.

