Coronavirus: 9 test positive in Haryana including 6 Tablighi attendees, 4 test positive in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: Nine people have tested positive for coronavirus at Faridabad in Haryana which is in the National Capital Region (NCR) adjacent to Delhi. Six of the confirmed cases are attendees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital last month. Another attendee from Himachal Pradesh, who was discharged, has now tested positive again.

Four people in Punjab have tested positive for the virus including a one-month-old infant, the mother of the child and two other relatives of a sanitary worker at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) taking the tally of total positive cases in the state to 218 with 16 deaths.

The four new positive cases which came today morning are of 26-year-old wife of a sanitary worker at PGIMER, their one-month-old child, a 19-year old youth and a 60-year-old lady, both relatives of the PGIMER employee who recently tested positive.

They all live in Nayagoan in Punjab next to Chandigarh (Union Territory). The wife and infant were admitted to PGIMER while the other two relatives were sent to Gian Sagar Hospital at Banur. The sanitation worker was among two people on PGI’s payroll to be diagnosed with the infection recently.

With four more positive cases coming from Mohali, the top hotspot in the state, tally in the district has touched 61 with already two deaths reported from here.

The nine cases reported from Faridabad district in Haryana takes the total number of cases in the district to 42. Of these, six had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month and they are not from the state. The samples of these six people had earlier tested negative for the deadly disease. The remaining three are local residents. All of them have been isolated and admitted to the hospital.

While an attendee of Tablighi Jamaat congregation from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, who had earlier recovered from the novel coronavirus tested positive for the infection once again. He tested positive for the virus yesterday within a week of his two reports coming out negative. He along with other attendees of the congregation were staying in a mosque of Nakroh village in Una and had tested positive on April 2. Then they were admitted at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) at Tanda in Kangra district of the state on April 3.

Their tests came back negative for the first time on April 10 and then again negative on April 12 thus they were declared cured as per the protocol subsequently they were discharged from the hospital but were kept in institutional quarantine.

