STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Coronavirus: 9 test positive in Haryana including 6 Tablighi attendees, 4 test positive in Punjab

The wife and one-month-old infant of a PGIMER sanitary worker have tested positive in Punjab.

Published: 19th April 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 12:32 PM   |  A+A-

A technician prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Nine people have tested positive for coronavirus at Faridabad in Haryana which is in the National Capital Region (NCR) adjacent to Delhi. Six of the confirmed cases are attendees of Tablighi Jamaat congregation in the national capital last month. Another attendee from Himachal Pradesh, who was discharged, has now tested positive again. 

Four people in Punjab have tested positive for the virus including a one-month-old infant, the mother of the child and two other relatives of a sanitary worker at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) taking the tally of total positive cases in the state to 218 with 16 deaths.

The four new positive cases which came today morning are of 26-year-old wife of a sanitary worker at PGIMER, their one-month-old child, a 19-year old youth and a 60-year-old lady, both relatives of the PGIMER employee who recently tested positive. 

They all live in Nayagoan in Punjab next to Chandigarh (Union Territory). The wife and infant were admitted to PGIMER while the other two relatives were sent to Gian Sagar Hospital at Banur. The sanitation worker was among two people on PGI’s payroll to be diagnosed with the infection recently.

With four more positive cases coming from Mohali, the top hotspot in the state, tally in the district has touched 61 with already two deaths reported from here.

The nine cases reported from Faridabad district in Haryana takes the total number of cases in the district to 42. Of these, six had attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in New Delhi last month and they are not from the state. The samples of these six people had earlier tested negative for the deadly disease. The remaining three are local residents. All of them have been isolated and admitted to the hospital.

While an attendee of Tablighi Jamaat congregation from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh, who had earlier recovered from the novel coronavirus tested positive for the infection once again. He tested positive for the virus yesterday within a week of his two reports coming out negative. He along with other attendees of the congregation were staying in a mosque of Nakroh village in Una and had tested positive on April 2. Then they were admitted at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC) at Tanda in Kangra district of the state on April 3.

Their tests came back negative for the first time on April 10 and then again negative on April 12 thus they were declared cured as per the protocol subsequently they were discharged from the hospital but were kept in institutional quarantine.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus Punjab coronavirus Haryana Coronavirus
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp