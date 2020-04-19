STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 positive woman delivers baby but newborn tests negative for virus

The woman from Aurangabad had detected virus-positive three days ago. She was admitted on April 17.

Published: 19th April 2020 09:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 11:26 PM   |  A+A-

Baby

For representational purposes

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI: A pregnant woman, who had tested positive for coronavirus, delivered a baby in Aurangabad hospital on April 18. The swab report of the baby has come out negative giving a sigh of relief to the family of baby and doctors of Aurangabad hospital.

The woman from Aurangabad tested positive for coronavirus three days ago and was admitted on April 17. After the delivery, everyone was concerned and worried about the baby. 

“We are very happy that the baby’s sample report turned out negative. Both baby and mother are fine. They are kept in a separate ward and are doing well. Unless the mother is cured she will not be allowed to meet the baby,” said Sundar Kulkarni, a doctor from Aurangabad hospital.
 
According to the Maharashtra health department report, elderly people and kids are vulnerable to coronavirus. The highest number of death reported is in the age group of 70 to 90 years old.

Aurangabad has been a hotspot for coronavirus patients. It has reported 30 coronavirus positive patients and three deaths. In Maharashtra, cumulatively 4200 persons tested positive while  230 died due to COVID-19.

While on April 19, a total 552 cases and 12 deaths were reported. In Maharashtra, Mumbai has highest 2724 coronavirus patients with 132 deaths. 

