Kin allege UP man died after forced to consume disinfectant, police register case

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Rampur police has registered a case of culpable homicide after relatives of a 22-year-old worker alleged that he was forced to consume a disinfectant, leading to his death.

Police, however, in a statement ruled out the possibility of an assault saying no injury marks were found in the post-mortem report.

"His viscera is being examined. Until the viscera report comes, the cause of death cannot be ascertained," the statement read.

Police said even local residents told them that the deceased, identified as Kunwarpal, was not thrashed and there was only a minor dispute.

A section of the media had reported that Kunwarpal was made to consume a disinfectant, which led to his death.

The diseased was admitted to a Bilaspur hospital in the district on April 14.

Dr KV Singh who treated Kunwarpal said the deceased had told him that he was spraying a disinfectant due to which his health deteriorated.

He said the diseased told him that he was having difficulties in breathing.

"During the treatment, Kunwarpal told me that no one had beaten him up and no one forced him to consume a sanitiser," the doctor said in the statement released by police.

Kunwarpal had died on April 17.

Police have registered a case against one Indrapal and four others, who have not been named in the FIR, under Section 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder) and other provisions of the IPC.

