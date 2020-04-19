STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Madhya Pradesh CM announces Rs 50 lakh compensation for kin of Indore cop who died of COVID-19

Superintendent of Police Maheshchandra Jain said the deceased officer was on duty in Juni Indore police station before he got infected with coronavirus.

Published: 19th April 2020

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (File | PTI)

By PTI

INDORE: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday mourned the death of a 41- year-old police officer from the coronavirus infection and announced a compensation of Rs 50 lakh to his kin and the post of sub-inspector for his wife.

Chouhan tweeted that the inspector sacrificed his life in the battle against the outbreak.

"He was undergoing treatment at the Aurobindo Hospital in Indore and recently (after the treatment of COVID-19) he tested negative and this was good news for us. But at 2 am late last night, the sad news of his death was received suddenly," Chouhan said in a tweet.

Announcing a compensation of Rs 50 lakh, Chouhan also tweeted that "the inspector's wife is being appointed as a sub-inspector in the department".

Superintendent of Police Maheshchandra Jain told PTI the deceased officer was on duty in Juni Indore police station before he got infected with the virus.

"Despite all the efforts of doctors, the life of the police inspector could not be saved.

He is survived by his wife and two daughters," Jain added.

Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Praveen Jadia said the officer tested postive and was admitted in hospital about 20 days back, and then post-treatment, tested negative two times and was discharged as per protocol.

"The doctors at the private hospital suspect the cause of death may have been pulmonary embolism (a problem associated with arterial blood clotting).

But there is also a possibility that pulmonary embolism might have been caused due to coronavirus infection," Jadia added.

A 70-year-old woman also died of COVID-19, taking the number of deaths in Indore from the infection to 49.

Jadia said, as per revised data, the number of COVID- 19 patients now stands at 890 here.

"We have also received information about the death of a former city corporator. We are confirming if the death was due to coronavirus infection," he added.

