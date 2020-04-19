STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 26,000 drug addicts join Punjab's de-addiction programme during lockdown

Punjab has been reeling under the drug menace for years and the recent lockdown due to coronavirus and the subsequent curfew in the state has broken the supply chain of narcotics to the state.

Published: 19th April 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 02:42 PM   |  A+A-

drugs, representational image

For representational purposes

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A break in supply of drugs in curfew-bound Punjab has given an impetus to the state's de-addiction measures, with over 26,000 drug addicts joining the government-run de-addiction programme.

Punjab has been reeling under the drug menace for years and the recent lockdown due to coronavirus and the subsequent curfew in the state has broken the supply chain of narcotics to the state.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that on the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a special campaign is being launched to register new patients under the de-addiction rogramme in the state.

"During the curfew period, more than 26,000 patients have been registered," he said.

As per the data available with the state health department, 4.14 lakh addicts were registered with it.

These included 1.55 lakh at OutPatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres, 2.15 lakh in de-addiction centres and more than 30,000 in rehabilitation centres before the lockdown.

Now the figure is 4.40 lakh, an increase of 26,000 patients in OOAT centres, the data reveals.

The highest increase is in Ludhiana 2,600, followed by Moga 2,200, Mohali 1,800, Patiala 1,600 and Sangrur 1,300.

Giving relief to those fighting addiction, 198 OOAT clinics, 35 Government De-Addiction Centers and 108 Licensed private De-addiction centers have been allowed to give the dose of buprenorphine and naloxone drugs to registered patients after being evaluated by a psychiatrist.

Sidhu said that in case of non-availability of therapeutic services, the patient is likely to leave treatment which can be fatal for the patient.

"Considering the circumstances, the take home dose is now extended for 21 days. The medicine is being released to the patient only after the advice of the psychiatrist," he said.

These centres have been strictly instructed to maintain social distancing while providing the treatment.

Patients are being sensitized that coronavirus is dangerous and if they have high fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing, they should contact the nearest health centre.

He said that during this time of curfew and lockdown, the government has taken special initiative for the treatment and care of patients suffering from drug addiction so that maximum number of young people can get help.

He said panchayats, social service organizations and youth welfare clubs were being approached to encourage such patients to come to their respective centres and clinics so that the misguided youth could be cured.

Officials said the positive effect of the curfew-cum-lockdown in Punjab is that every day 1200 new drug addicts are joining the OutPatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres across the state.

They said scarce availability of illicit drugs due to the coronavirus lockdown has forced drug addicts to get enrolled for treatment at government and private-run centres.

Additional DGP-cum-Chief of Special Task Force on Drugs, Harpreet Singh Sidhu said, "Owing to curfew as well as lockdown, the supply chain of drugs has been further constricted. Due to non-availability addicts are visiting drug de-addiction centres resulting in a significant increase in the number of patients."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Drugs Drug addicts Punjab drug addicts lockdown lockdown extension
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp