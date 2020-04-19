Over 26,000 drug addicts join Punjab's de-addiction programme during lockdown

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: A break in supply of drugs in curfew-bound Punjab has given an impetus to the state's de-addiction measures, with over 26,000 drug addicts joining the government-run de-addiction programme.

Punjab has been reeling under the drug menace for years and the recent lockdown due to coronavirus and the subsequent curfew in the state has broken the supply chain of narcotics to the state.

Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said that on the directives of Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, a special campaign is being launched to register new patients under the de-addiction rogramme in the state.

"During the curfew period, more than 26,000 patients have been registered," he said.

As per the data available with the state health department, 4.14 lakh addicts were registered with it.

These included 1.55 lakh at OutPatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres, 2.15 lakh in de-addiction centres and more than 30,000 in rehabilitation centres before the lockdown.

Now the figure is 4.40 lakh, an increase of 26,000 patients in OOAT centres, the data reveals.

The highest increase is in Ludhiana 2,600, followed by Moga 2,200, Mohali 1,800, Patiala 1,600 and Sangrur 1,300.

Giving relief to those fighting addiction, 198 OOAT clinics, 35 Government De-Addiction Centers and 108 Licensed private De-addiction centers have been allowed to give the dose of buprenorphine and naloxone drugs to registered patients after being evaluated by a psychiatrist.

Sidhu said that in case of non-availability of therapeutic services, the patient is likely to leave treatment which can be fatal for the patient.

"Considering the circumstances, the take home dose is now extended for 21 days. The medicine is being released to the patient only after the advice of the psychiatrist," he said.

These centres have been strictly instructed to maintain social distancing while providing the treatment.

Patients are being sensitized that coronavirus is dangerous and if they have high fever, dry cough and difficulty in breathing, they should contact the nearest health centre.

He said that during this time of curfew and lockdown, the government has taken special initiative for the treatment and care of patients suffering from drug addiction so that maximum number of young people can get help.

He said panchayats, social service organizations and youth welfare clubs were being approached to encourage such patients to come to their respective centres and clinics so that the misguided youth could be cured.

Officials said the positive effect of the curfew-cum-lockdown in Punjab is that every day 1200 new drug addicts are joining the OutPatient Opioid Assisted Treatment (OOAT) centres across the state.

They said scarce availability of illicit drugs due to the coronavirus lockdown has forced drug addicts to get enrolled for treatment at government and private-run centres.

Additional DGP-cum-Chief of Special Task Force on Drugs, Harpreet Singh Sidhu said, "Owing to curfew as well as lockdown, the supply chain of drugs has been further constricted. Due to non-availability addicts are visiting drug de-addiction centres resulting in a significant increase in the number of patients."