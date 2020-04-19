STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Raj Bhavan shouldn't be conspiracy hub: Sena targets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister on November 28, 2019, and completes six months in office on May 28, 2020.

Published: 19th April 2020 01:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 01:50 PM   |  A+A-

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Shiv Sena's anger over the delay in Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's nod for nominating Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray as a legislator surfaced on Sunday, with MP Sanjay Raut launching a veiled attack against the former BJP leader.

Without naming Koshyari, who has sought legal advice after the state Cabinet recently recommended Thackeray's name as a member of the Legislative Council from the governor's quota of nominated members, Raut left no doubt as to who was the target of his attack.

"Raj bhavan, governor's house shouldn't become center for political conspiracy. Remember! history doesn't spare those who behave unconstitutionally . @maha_governor," Raut tweeted.

Thackeray is not a member of either of the two houses of the state legislature.

As per the Constitution, a minister or a chief minister who is not a member of either of the houses has to be elected to either of the houses within six months of being sworn into the post, failing which the person must resign.

Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister on November 28, 2019, and completes six months in office on May 28, 2020.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar had recently held a Cabinet meeting which suggested Thackerays name as an MLC as a governor-nominated member.

In another tweet, Raut also referred to 'shameless' governor Ram Lal.

Ram Lal, who served as Governor of Andhra Pradesh from August 15, 1983 to August 29, 1984 courted controversy after he appointed that state's finance minister N Baskar Rao as Chief Minister, while the incumbent CM N T Rama Rao was away in the US for surgery.

This change was supposedly done at the behest of then Congress Leadership, even when Baskar Rao had no more than 20 per cent of MLAs supporting him.

NTR returned to the state after a week and launched a massive campgain against Ram Lal.

A month later, then President Zail Singh dismissed Ram Lal as governor and three days later NTR again became the Andhra CM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena Bhagat Singh Koshyari Uddhav Thackeray Sanjay Raut
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp