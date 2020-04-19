STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Six new coronavirus positive cases in Bihar, tally now at 93

Principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar confirmed through a tweet that three more persons aged about 12,18 and 33, from Biharsharif, were tested positive with corona infection. 

Published: 19th April 2020 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2020 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, bengaluru

A technician working in a virology lab. (File Photo | EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: With six new positive cases reported from different districts on Sunday, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Bihar has increased to 93 sending the entire health administration into a tizzy. 

According to the statement of state health society, one of the positive case was reported in a 50-year-old male from Biharsharif in Nalanda. The patient has had close contact with a COVID 19 positive person with a travel history to Dubai.
 
Hours after the first report on Sunday, the two more positive cases in a 30-year-old male and 28-year female were reported from Buxar with both the positive cases travel history to Asansol in West Bengal. 

Principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar confirmed through a tweet that three more persons aged about 12,18 and 33, from Biharsharif, were tested positive with corona infection. 

The number continued increasing and just after a couple of hours, the fourth update of the day came out confirming one more positive case in a 25-year-old make from Bhojpur district. 
Out of total confirmed positive cases, 42 persons tested positive have also so far recovered in Bihar while two positive patients had died. 

As per official figures, total 10,745 samples have been tested out which 29 persons were tested positive from Siwan,17 from Munger,9 from Begusarai and rest from other districts.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 India under lockdown
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
How India’s stimulus compares with that of Asian countries
No mask no petrol' poster seen at a petrol pump in the Serampore area of Hooghly near Kolkata. (File photo| ANI)
No face mask, no fuel at petrol pumps across India: Dealers' body
People stand in a queue outside a chemist shop while maintaining social distancing during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chemists asked to keep record of people seeking medicines for fever, cough
Sergey Nochovnyy wearing a face mask on his way to pick up a food order to deliver. (Photo | AP)
Bored of indoor life, Russian businessman becomes delivery guy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For the love of dogs, this 68-year old woman feeds 100 stray dogs even during lockdown
A medic works on a sample for COVID-19 rapid test center in Bhubaneswar. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

India still in coronavirus growth phase but growth rate has slowed: Shamika Ravi, Ex-Advisor, PM's Economic Adivsory Council
 

Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp