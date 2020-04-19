Six new coronavirus positive cases in Bihar, tally now at 93

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: With six new positive cases reported from different districts on Sunday, the total count of COVID-19 cases in Bihar has increased to 93 sending the entire health administration into a tizzy.

According to the statement of state health society, one of the positive case was reported in a 50-year-old male from Biharsharif in Nalanda. The patient has had close contact with a COVID 19 positive person with a travel history to Dubai.



Hours after the first report on Sunday, the two more positive cases in a 30-year-old male and 28-year female were reported from Buxar with both the positive cases travel history to Asansol in West Bengal.

Principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar confirmed through a tweet that three more persons aged about 12,18 and 33, from Biharsharif, were tested positive with corona infection.

The number continued increasing and just after a couple of hours, the fourth update of the day came out confirming one more positive case in a 25-year-old make from Bhojpur district.

Out of total confirmed positive cases, 42 persons tested positive have also so far recovered in Bihar while two positive patients had died.

As per official figures, total 10,745 samples have been tested out which 29 persons were tested positive from Siwan,17 from Munger,9 from Begusarai and rest from other districts.

