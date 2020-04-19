STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Spraying of disinfectant on people 'physically and psychologically harmful': Health Ministry

A disinfectant tunnel in Avadi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI; The Union Health Ministry on Saturday issued an advisory against spraying of disinfectant on people for COVID-19 management, stating that it was physically and psychologically harmful.

Even if a person is potentially exposed with the COVID-19 virus, spraying the external part of the body does not kill the virus that has entered the body, it said, adding there is no scientific evidence to suggest that they are effective even in disinfecting the outer clothing/body in an effective manner.

The ministry said it has received many queries regarding the efficacy (if any) of use disinfectants such as sodium hypochlorite spray used over the individuals to disinfect them.

"The strategy seems to have gained of lot of media attention and is also being reportedly used at local levels in certain districts/local bodies," the ministry said.

Disinfectants are chemicals that destroy disease-causing pathogens or other harmful microorganisms.

It refers to substances applied on inanimate objects owing to their strong chemical properties.

Chemical disinfectants are recommended for cleaning and disinfection only of frequently touched areas/surfaces by those who are suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19.

Precautionary measures are to be adopted while using disinfectants for cleaning like wearing gloves during disinfection.

"Spraying of individuals or groups is not recommended under any circumstances. Spraying an individual or group with chemical disinfectants is physically and psychologically harmful," it said.

Spraying of chlorine on individuals can lead to irritation of eyes and skin and potentially gastrointestinal effects such as nausea and vomiting.

Inhalation of sodium hypochlorite can lead to irritation of mucous membranes to the nose, throat, respiratory tract and may also cause bronchospasm, the advisory said.

Additionally, use of such measures may, in fact, lead to a false sense of disinfection and safety and actually hamper public observance to hand washing and social distancing measures, it stated.

