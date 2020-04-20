STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
16 new coronavirus cases in Bihar takes state tally to 113

According to the principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar, all the new patients belong to Biharsharif in Nalanda district.

Published: 20th April 2020 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th April 2020 10:39 PM

Youths writing slogans on deserted road in patna in support of lockdown. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey)

Youths writing slogans on deserted road in patna in support of lockdown. (Photo| Ranjit K Dey)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a sudden rise, the total count of people infected with COVID-19 in  Bihar rose to 113 after 16 persons tested positive on Monday. All 16 persons including six females have got infected due to close contacts with a positive patient.

According to the principal secretary of health department Sanjay Kumar, all the new patients belong to Biharsharif in Nalanda district. Among them, there are six women and 10 males aged between  14 and 60.

The number of old age persons who have tested positive is six from 45 to 60 years of age. With all these 16 positives, a total number of patients infected with Coronavirus reached 28 in Nalanda, which is the home district of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

As soon as the report of these persons came out, the health department sent an SOS to the district administration of Nalanda to seal Biharsharif area in no time. According to official figures, Siwan has reported 29 positive cases so far followed 28 in Nalanda, 20 in Munger, 9 in Begusarai, 7 in Patna, 5 in Gaya, 3 in Nawada, 3 in Gopalganj, 4 in Buxar and rest in other districts.

Official sources said that crossing the mark of 100 in a number of positive cases has become a matter of serious concern for ensuring now no relaxation in the lockdown.

Meanwhile, state health minister Mangal Panday told The New Indian Express that more than 6000 Rapid Test Kits have arrived in Bihar and would soon get used in testing.

He said that door to door screening is going on in full swing and all our efforts are being taken to check the spread of infection.
 

