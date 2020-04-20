STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
25 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital after six hours out on road in Ahmedabad

The matter came to light on Sunday night after one of the patients recorded her plight on mobile phone and shared it on social media platforms.

Medics paste stickers outside the houses of COVID-19 suspects during a nationwide lockdown to slow the spreading of coronavirus in Ahmedabad Sunday April 19 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Nearly 25 coronavirus patients were forced to spend hours on a street after they were denied admission at the Ahmedabad civil hospital, prompting the Gujarat government to rush senior health officials there to resolve the matter.

The patients were later admitted to the hospital after being out on road for about six hours.

In the viral video, shot around 8.45 pm on Sunday, some men and women were purportedly seen standing outside the civil hospital and claiming that they were coronavirus patients, waiting since 3 pm to get admitted.

"We are total 25 persons whose coronavirus reports came out positive yesterday. We are waiting outside the civil hospital since 3 pm. Its already 8. 45 pm. We have not even had food. We are made to wait outside and no one is giving us a response. Please help us," the woman said in her video.

State principal secretary (health) Jayanti Ravi on Monday said as soon as they came to know about the issue, senior officials, including health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivahare, rushed to the civil hospital and accommodated the patients at the medical facility.

They were also given food after they were admitted in the hospital on Sunday, she told reporters in Gandhinagar.

"For admission, patients were supposed to bring their case papers. But, there were some discrepancies in those papers, which created problem in data entry. Our officials resolved the issue and admitted the patients. We will make sure such incidents do not take place in future," she added.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Congress leader Arjun Modhwadia slammed the state government over the 'plight' of a police constable admitted to the civil hospital a few days back after his coronavirus test report came out positive.

The constable called the police control room two days back, claiming he was asked to sleep on the hospital's floor.

He also said there was no ceiling fan at the place where he was lodged in the hospital.

The issue came to fore after a brief note of his message to the police control room went viral on Sunday.

"Is this how we want to treat our Corona Warriors? A policeman was not given a bed in the hospital. Government must do something about it," Modhwadia tweeted on Sunday.

Responding to it, the state government shared some videos of the hospital to clarify that patients were given the best treatment.

In one of the videos, the constable who had complained was seen on a bed and surrounded by doctors.

He was even seen thanking the hospital staff and the government on behalf of Ahmedabad police.

