Assam offers Rs 2,000 each to 86,000 people stranded in other parts of the country

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam government on Monday transferred Rs 2,000 each to the bank accounts of 86,000 people from the state stranded in other parts of the country due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Assam's Finance and Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma told journalists the decision on the financial aid to the people was taken by Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sarma said of the 99,758 people identified for the assistance, 86,000 people received the money on Monday as the first installment. He said the remaining others would get it within the next few days.

"They will receive the second installment ahead of the lifting of lockdown,' he said.

Earlier, the government had offered US$ 1,000 each to 33 people from the state stranded abroad.