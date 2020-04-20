STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Call of duty: Noida cops donate blood during woman's delivery, husband likens them to 'God'

The delivery was carried out successfully and now both the mother and the baby were doing well, the police said.

Published: 20th April 2020

One of the policemen who donated blood responding to an emergency call in Noida hospital to help a woman deliver her child. (Photo | Noida Police, Twitter)

By PTI

NOIDA: Going beyond their call of duty, two policemen responding to an emergency call in Noida donated their blood at a hospital that helped in the delivery of a pregnant woman who has given birth to a baby boy.

The call was made at 6.46 pm on Sunday on the emergency 112 service of the Uttar Pradesh Police during which the caller said his wife was admitted at the ESI Hospital in Sector 24 for delivery, according to officials.

"Caller Vijay Kumar said two units of blood was required for his wife Rajni but it was not available anywhere and sought police help," a police spokesperson said.

"Immediately the police response vehicle (PRV) reached the hospital where its commander Anjul Kumar Tyagi and pilot Lala Ram donated one unit of blood each," the spokesperson added.

The delivery was carried out successfully and now both the mother and the baby were doing well, the police said.

Vijay, the new-born's father, likened the policemen to "God" who came to his help at the crucial juncture.

"You only tell me what would you call somebody who comes to your help when there is no help available anywhere? I don't remember their names but for me they are God. I am thankful to the police for their help," Vijay, who works in a private factory here, told PTI.

Vijay and Rajni, both around 25, have a four-year-old daughter also and have now become parents for the second time.

"Both the boy and his mother are doing well now. I am happy," he said. The family hails from Mainpuri district in Uttar Pradesh.

"I wanted to go back to Mainpuri because my family lives there. I could not go because of the lockdown," he added.

