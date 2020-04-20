Central team in Indore to help state govt battle COVID-19

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said that a special team has been sent to Indore by the Central Government to support the state administration to combat COVID-19.

"In Indore, a special team has been sent by Centre to support us in our fight against COVID-19. We welcome this team and their suggestions will help us to contain coronavirus in Indore," Chouhan tweeted.

Indore emerged as COVID-19 hotspot in the country as 897 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the district so far.